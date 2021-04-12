Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $276.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $277.28.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

