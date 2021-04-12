Waves Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $15.74 or 0.00025996 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $139.05 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,823,010 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

