Wedbush Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $112.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. 18,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,470. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.