Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 457,433 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457,433 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

