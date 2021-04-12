Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 564 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.45% of Fair Isaac worth $63,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

FICO traded up $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,173. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $287.15 and a one year high of $530.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.34 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

