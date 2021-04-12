Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS):

4/9/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/8/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

4/7/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/7/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/6/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

3/29/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/29/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/29/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/25/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

3/24/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

3/23/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/23/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

3/15/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

3/11/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/1/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

2/26/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

2/23/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/17/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

NYSE CS opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Get Credit Suisse Group AG alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.