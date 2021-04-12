Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $71.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 56.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.