Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,540 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Metropolitan Bank worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $453.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.