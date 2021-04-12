Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Red River Bancshares worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of RRBI opened at $55.57 on Monday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $406.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.