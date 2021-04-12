Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

RYE stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.