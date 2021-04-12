Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $668,000 Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $574.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

