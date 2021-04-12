Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $678,000 Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Matrix Service worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

