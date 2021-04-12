Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST opened at $5.99 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $319.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.61.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

