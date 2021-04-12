Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $34,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $3,534,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $8,171,000.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 in the last quarter.

DASH opened at $140.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

