WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

