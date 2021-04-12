Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Director Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Director Ronald L. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PAI opened at $14.77 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.