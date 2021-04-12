WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. WestRock posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.