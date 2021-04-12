Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $76.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

