Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 118 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

