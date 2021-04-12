Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $263,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

