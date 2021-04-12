Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

