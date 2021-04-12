Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

