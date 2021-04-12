Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38.

