Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.88 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $150.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

