Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $42,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $7.11 on Monday, reaching $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,239. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

