Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. Barclays raised Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.75.

WING opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

