Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 3.7%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 7,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

