WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.47

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 41% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00054283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00643685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034881 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

