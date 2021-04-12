Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 216.4% Higher This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $98,815.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 216.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,398.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.62 or 0.03570659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00414917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.84 or 0.01115666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.76 or 0.00516171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.89 or 0.00435262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00373943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.