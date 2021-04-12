Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $99.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Woodward by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Woodward by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Woodward by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.95. 116,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40. Woodward has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

