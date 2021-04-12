Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,526 shares of company stock valued at $86,561,633. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $257.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

