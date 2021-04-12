World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Cancellations, postponement and relocation of live events amid the pandemic are headwinds for the company. Such limitations led to a decline in WWE’s top line during fourth-quarter 2020. Management expects pandemic-led restrictions upon live events to continue through the first half of 2021. Nevertheless, growth in Network subscription revenues is an upside for the company. In the fourth quarter, WWE Network’s average paid subscribers totaled 1.5 million, up 6% year on year. Growth in rights fees has also continued to remain an upside for the company. Additionally, WWE has been undertaking measures to adapt with the changing media environment. In this context, the agreement with NBCU’s Peacock streaming service is likely to boost consumer reach.”

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

WWE traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.03. 11,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,705. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

