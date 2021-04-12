Wrapped NXM Price Tops $54.92 on Top Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $54.92 or 0.00091652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00669121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00087427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

