XMON (XMON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $249,399.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,391.45 or 0.02320755 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $249,399.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

