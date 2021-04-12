Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,829 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $108.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

