Yap Stone (YAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $346,918.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded up 577.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Yap Stone has traded 598.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yap Stone has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $346,918.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yap Stone coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yap Stone Coin Profile

Yap Stone (CRYPTO:YAP) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity.

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

