YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.