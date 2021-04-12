Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

