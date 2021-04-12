Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.