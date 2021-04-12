Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

