Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.