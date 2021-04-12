Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.71 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $13.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

