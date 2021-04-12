Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.82 on Monday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

