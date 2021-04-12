Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.52 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.26. 58,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

