Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.77). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock worth $5,414,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $142.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $122.82 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

