Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 9,676,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,071,647. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

