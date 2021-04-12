Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,098,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.50. 193,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

