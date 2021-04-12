Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 275,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

