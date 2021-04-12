Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce sales of $156.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.07 million to $156.95 million. Novanta posted sales of $155.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $645.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $652.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $684.43 million, with estimates ranging from $678.33 million to $690.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 281.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 96.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.