Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce $4.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

